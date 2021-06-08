UrduPoint.com
10 Lawbreakers Arrested; Liquor, Charras Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 10:59 PM

Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 10 accused besides recovering over 174 liters liquor, three bottles of liquor and over two kg charras from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 10 accused besides recovering over 174 liters liquor, three bottles of liquor and over two kg charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police during snap checking of vehicles stopped a Suzuki Carry van and recovered 90 liters liquor from the vehicle. Police also arrested Adil Zaki. In another raid, Taxila police rounded up a bootlegger namely Hashim Khan on recovery of 60 liters liquor.

Saddar Baroni police arrested Shafique and managed to recover 1320 grams charras while Pirwadhai police sent behind the bars a drug peddler namely Badri Khan for possessing 1100 grams charras.

City, Waris Khan, Bani and Westridge police conducted raids in different areas and netted Naeem Ali, Arshad, Asif, Wajahat Rashid, Samar Abbas and Faisal Abbas and recovered 24 liters liquor and three bottles of liquor from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

