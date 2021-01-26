UrduPoint.com
10-long Cleanliness Campaign Launched In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

10-long cleanliness campaign launched in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :District Administration Peshawar Tuesday launched a 10-day cleanliness campaign in collaboration with Water Supply and Sanitation Programme (WSSP), Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) across the district.

In the joint cleanliness campaign the workers of all three organizations including WSSP, TMAs and PDA would participate in the drive that was formally launched by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar here on Ring Road.

Besides, General Manager (GM), WSSP, Riaz Ahmad Khan and officers of the district administration, the authorities and staff of other sanitation organizations attended.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the staffers of WSSP, PDA and all four TMAs of the district are participating in the 10-day long cleanliness campaign.

He said that an awareness drive would also be carried out during the campaign and beside routine cleanliness, garbage would be lifted from across the district and drains would be cleansed.

He said that the officers of the district administration would themselves supervise cleanliness campaign in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

In this connection, he particularly appealed the people for extending cooperation to sanitation staff during the cleanliness campaign and avoid throwing garbage on streets. He said that the campaign would be made successful through joint efforts.

