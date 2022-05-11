UrduPoint.com

10 Lucky LDA Employees To Perform Haj

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2022 | 05:11 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday organized a ceremony of Haj draw for its employees here at the LDA office.

Additional Director General (Headquarters) Farqalit Mir announced the Names of 10 successful employees and congratulated them who were winners of the draw.

Syed Hassan Raza Hamdani, senior enforcement inspector, Ishtiaq Ahmed, teacher, Sarwar Hussain, enforcement supervisor, Salahuddin, sub-engineer, Wazir Khan, deputy director, Tahir Mehmood, assistant director, Khwaja Zinoorian, staff officer, Muhammad Faizan, naib qasids Muhammad Usman and Ismat Javed will perform Haj.

Speaking on this occasion, Farqalit Mir said all employees should perform their duties honestlyand enhance prestige of the LDA by working according to expectations of people.

LDA Chief Engineer-I Israr Saeed, officers and union officials were also present.

