$10 m to be given to Sindh to combat coronavirus: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ):Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail Friday said the World Bank's unused development funds are being handed over to the provinces so that it can be used to purchase essential equipments and other needy items to combat with cronavirus.

He informed that $10 million is being given to Sindh at discretion of the provincial government.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after a consultative meeting with the national and provincial assembly members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), said a spokesperson to the govrenor Sindh.

Maulana Bashir Farooqi, the head of the Silani Welfare International Trust, and the parliamentarians were also present on the occasion.

Imran Ismail said it is time for the government to help the needy, we have decided that those who are in Quarantine, will be given ration.

He said a command and control center and helpline has been set up at the Governor's House and its number is 021 99204748, where people can contact to get help.

He said the masks and sanitizers will be provided with the help of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the philanthropists.

The governor Sindh said quarantine centers are being established at two places in Karachi.

To a question, he said there is no lockdown situation yet, we can ask people to limit themselves in their own houses but we can not move toward lockdown.

On the question of opening Afghanistan Border, Governor Sindh said Afghanistan Border is open only on humanitarian grounds and for trade. Afghanistan is our brother Islamic country, he said.

The governor Sindh further said he would pay one month's salary while the PTI members of the assembly would also pay one month's salary to help and recover corona patients.

Earlier, a consultative meeting of the members of the PTI national and provincial assemblies was held at the Governor House under the chairmanship of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.

The meeting discussed the corona precautionary measures, efforts to ensure preventive measures and the role of the elected members in this regard.

The governor Sindh said the federal government is taking vigorous measures to control coronavirus.

He said a 250-bed hospital in Landhi is being converted into an isolation center while the airport is also turning the hotel into a quarantine center by NDMA. These centers will be provided medicines and the necessary equipment, he added.

Imran Ismail said suspected patients from the airport would be shifted to the airport hotel immediately so that they could be restored as soon as possible.

He said steps are being taken by the Governor House to provide ration to the families of the affected persons and in this regard the cooperation of the Saylani Welfare Trust and other organizations and donors will be welcomed.

He called on the members of the national and provincial assemblies to supervise relief operations throughout the province to provide timely protection to the citizens.

The governor Sindh said 100,000 and 50,000 sanitizer are being provided by the NDMA, which will be distributed on need basis.