10 Makeshift Huts Gutted In Attock

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 10:56 PM

10 makeshift huts gutted in Attock

At least ten makeshift huts were burnt to ashes in Alam Town near Teen Mella Chowk in Attock on Tuesday

ATTOCK Fire, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :At least ten makeshift huts were burnt to ashes in Alam Town near Teen Mella Chowk in Attock on Tuesday. According to District Emergency Officer Dr Ishfaq Mian, a gypsy family was preparing breakfast on a kerosene stove when their hut caught fire, which latter engulfed the surrounding nine ones also. The Rescue 1122 staffers extinguished the fire.

No injury or casualty was not reported in the incident.

Your Thoughts and Comments

