10 makeshift huts gutted in Attock

ATTOCK Fire, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :At least ten makeshift huts were burnt to ashes in Alam Town near Teen Mella Chowk in Attock on Tuesday. According to District Emergency Officer Dr Ishfaq Mian, a gypsy family was preparing breakfast on a kerosene stove when their hut caught fire , which latter engulfed the surrounding nine ones also. The Rescue 1122 staffers extinguished the fire

No injury or casualty was not reported in the incident.