10 makeshift huts gutted in Attock

At least ten makeshift huts were burnt to ashes in Alam Town near Teen Mella Chowk in Attock on Tuesday
ATTOCK Fire, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :At least ten makeshift huts were burnt to ashes in Alam Town near Teen Mella Chowk in Attock on Tuesday. According to District Emergency Officer Dr Ishfaq Mian, a gypsy family was preparing breakfast on a kerosene stove when their hut caught fire, which latter engulfed the surrounding nine ones also. The Rescue 1122 staffers extinguished the fire.
No injury or casualty was not reported in the incident.
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News