Open Menu

10-marla State Land Retrieved

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 07:36 PM

10-marla state land retrieved

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has retrieved 10-marla state land by demolishing illegal structures of the land grabbers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has retrieved 10-marla state land by demolishing illegal structures of the land grabbers.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry in a statement said here on Thursday that 'Qabza Mafia' had occupied 10-marla precious state land situated at Jhang Road near Gulfishan Chowk and erected a structure on it.

However, the FDA enforcement team with the help of heavy machinery demolished illegal structures of the land grabbers and retrieved 10-marla land which had market value of millions of rupees.

Meanwhile, the FDA also removed illegal structure from state land situated at Sheikhupura Road near Katchi Abadi Mannanwala after cancellation of stay order by the court of law.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Jhang Sheikhupura Market From Million Court

Recent Stories

Price of gold increased by 1, 100 per tola in Paki ..

Price of gold increased by 1, 100 per tola in Pakistan

24 seconds ago
 10-marla state land retrieved

10-marla state land retrieved

3 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss collaboration between WFD, service ..

Meeting discuss collaboration between WFD, service providers

3 minutes ago
 WASA recovers Rs.9m from defaulters, detaches 318 ..

WASA recovers Rs.9m from defaulters, detaches 318 connections during December

3 minutes ago
 Rain, snowfall forecast in Murree, administration ..

Rain, snowfall forecast in Murree, administration issues travel advisory

11 minutes ago
 Bushra Ansari reveals reasons to marry Javed Sheik ..

Bushra Ansari reveals reasons to marry Javed Sheikh

22 minutes ago
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Kh ..

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak visits Dreams Project si ..

22 minutes ago
 Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resig ..

Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament

37 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti chair ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti chairs cabinet meeting, makes vital ..

22 minutes ago
 PTI threat to Pakistan’s existence, economy; cla ..

PTI threat to Pakistan’s existence, economy; claims PML-N leader

19 minutes ago
 SC fixes Imran Khan’s plea against rigging in ge ..

SC fixes Imran Khan’s plea against rigging in general elections for hearing on ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Emiri Decree appointing Comma ..

UAE President issues Emiri Decree appointing Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Pol ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan