10-marla state land retrieved

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has retrieved 10-marla state land by demolishing illegal structures of the land grabbers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has retrieved 10-marla state land by demolishing illegal structures of the land grabbers.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry in a statement said here on Thursday that 'Qabza Mafia' had occupied 10-marla precious state land situated at Jhang Road near Gulfishan Chowk and erected a structure on it.

However, the FDA enforcement team with the help of heavy machinery demolished illegal structures of the land grabbers and retrieved 10-marla land which had market value of millions of rupees.

Meanwhile, the FDA also removed illegal structure from state land situated at Sheikhupura Road near Katchi Abadi Mannanwala after cancellation of stay order by the court of law.