10 Marriage Halls Fined

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2023 | 08:50 PM

10 marriage halls fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Ten marriage halls were fined Rs.1.55 million on the charge of violating the one-dish and marriage act.

A spokesman for district administration said here on Saturday that officers checked various marriage halls and found violation of one-dish and marriage act in 100 marriage halls.

Therefore, the officers imposed a total fine Rs.1.55 million on their owners in addition to sealing premises of two marriage halls and arresting one caterer from their spot, he added.

