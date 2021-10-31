10 Marriage Halls Sealed
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 10 marriage halls for providing services without administering anti-corona vaccination to the staff on Sunday.
A team, headed by Assistant Commissioner (City) Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, inspected anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) in marriage halls and took legal action against violations.
He ordered for strict implementation of "No vaccination-No service' policy.
He said that the 'Reach Every Door' campaign was continuing in the city and appealed to the citizens to get themselves vaccinated.