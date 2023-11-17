Open Menu

10 Marriage Halls Sealed, 3 FIRs Registered

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2023 | 11:01 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The provincial government sealed 10 wedding halls in various districts over violation of the 'One Dish rule' and not following timings, besides registration of three FIRs, during a rigorous crackdown on Marriage Act violations throughout the province.

The management of these marriage halls faced fines of Rs 630,000.

Inspections found breaches of the law in 26 marriage ceremonies across the province. In Lahore, eight marriage halls were sealed for non-compliance with the law, leading to registration of two cases.

In Faisalabad, a marriage hall faced closure, coupled with an FIR, for violating the One Dish rule, accompanied by fines amounting to Rs 2 lakh.

Similarly, a wedding hall in Gujranwala was sealed for contravening the One Dish rule, incurring a fine of Rs. 30,000 in Bahawalpur.

Additionally, marriage halls in Chakwal, Gujrat, Lodhran, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana, Okara, Pakpattan, and Vehari were fined Rs 50,000 each for non-compliance with the law.

