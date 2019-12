10 medical stores cases referred to drug court

The District Drug Quality Board (DDQB) Tuesday referred 10 cases of medical stores having no licences to drug courts

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The District Drug Quality board (DDQB) Tuesday referred 10 cases of medical stores having no licences to drug courts.

The DDQB meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

A total of 41 cases were reviewed in the meeting. A warning was issued to 22 medical stores. The meeting participants decided to re-inspect six medical stores.

Assistant Commissioner Kabirwala Hafiz Mudassar, Assistant Commissioner Jehanian Babar Suleman, CEO Health Dr Maria and drug inspectors concerned were also present.