10-member Jirga Pakistan committee to suggest development in tribal areas: Governor Shah Farman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Thursday said a 10-member Jirga Pakistan Committee would soon be set up to recommend and suggest measures for transparency in development projects in tribal districts.

Addressing a grand Jirga here at Governor House, he said the committee would give its suggestions and recommendations relating to all development sectors to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhkwa.

He said anti state elements and enemies of the state wanted to sabotage peace process in the country especially in tribal districts to destabilise the country, adding "the anti state and anti islam powers cannot tolerate Pakistan as a Nuclear Islamic Power." The Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan, Corp Commander Peshawar Lt. General Mazher Shaheen and KP Governor attended the grand jirga as chief guests.

The Jirga discussed measures to bring improvement in health, education, irrigation, power and other sectors besides suggestions how to improve peace in tribal districts and create employment opportunities for tribal youth.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister Mehmood Khan said that it was imperative to address decades' old sense of deprivation among tribal people, adding that on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan he paid several visit to tribal areas and he had better understanding of the problems being confronted by tribal people.

He said the government wanted to equip the tribal children and youth with modern education to make them useful citizen of the country. Mehmood Khan assured that the suggestions of the Jirga Pakistan would be implemented in this regard.

He informed participants of the Jirga that Pak Army has given Rs 50 billion from its budget and KP government contributed Rs 11 billion for development of tribal areas, adding that merged districts are part of KP now and it is responsibility of the government to bring these areas at par with other developed districts.

He said education, health and employment generation were among top priorities of the provincial government in tribal districts. The tribal youth would get loans under "Insaf Rozgar Program" while Rs 6.80 billion has been allocated for power supply in merged districts.

The CM said he would visit Mohmand next week to inaugurate two grid stations there while up-gradation of grid stations in other merged districts was also underway.

The people of Mohmand would get clean drinking water supply from Mohmand dam and local youth would be given job opportunities, he added.