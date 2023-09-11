Open Menu

10-member Kashmiri Delegation Leaves For Geneva

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2023 | 12:50 PM

10-member Kashmiri delegation leaves for Geneva

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :A 10-member Kashmiri delegation, hailing from both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), left for Geneva to attend the 54th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The delegation led by All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leader Altaf Hussain Wani, the delegation comprised political leaders, academicians, civil society members and rights activists, including Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan, Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, Advocate Pervez Shah, Ms Shamim Shawl, Hassan Al-Bana, Prof. Shagufta Ashraf, Dr Waleed Rasool, Dr Saira Shah, and Naila Altaf Kiyani, said a press release here on Monday.

During its week-long stay in Geneva, the Kashmiri delegation besides attending the UNHRC session is scheduled to attend important meetings with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Special rapporteurs, diplomats and representatives of international Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

The main objective of the visit is to bring to focus the ongoing human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the rising incidents of extrajudicial killings, illegal detentions, atrocities, snatching of properties, suspending Kashmiri Muslim government employees, clampdown on dissent, silencing political voice, media, attacks on right to education and religious rights and the plight of the Kashmiri prisoners.

The delegation would also apprise the world community of the Indian government's sinister designs aimed at changing the demographics of the region and its anti-Kashmir policies intended to minimize the majority community's role in the decision-making process and reduce their political representation in the legislature by granting voting rights to non-Kashmiris.

Related Topics

India World Altaf Hussain United Nations Hurriyat Conference Education Civil Society Visit Jammu Geneva Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim Media All From Government UNHCR

Recent Stories

Peshawar blast leaves one FC personnel martyred, s ..

Peshawar blast leaves one FC personnel martyred, seven others injured

17 minutes ago
 Benefiting from ‘NAFIS’ requires entities, ins ..

Benefiting from ‘NAFIS’ requires entities, insured Emiratis to update their ..

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE likely to sign free trade agreement ..

Pakistan, UAE likely to sign free trade agreement by September end

1 hour ago
 Bugti vows to combat smuggling of US dollar, Irani ..

Bugti vows to combat smuggling of US dollar, Iranian oil

1 hour ago
 Arab League welcomes African Union&#039;s membersh ..

Arab League welcomes African Union&#039;s membership in G20

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2023

5 hours ago
 DSC meets with global football academies to boost ..

DSC meets with global football academies to boost talent scouting

12 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India vs P ..

Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India vs Pakistan moves to reserve day

12 hours ago
 Sonia Ahmed's vision elevates Miss Pakistan to Glo ..

Sonia Ahmed's vision elevates Miss Pakistan to Global prominence

12 hours ago
 DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st A ..

DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st Arab Media Forum

14 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to King ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to King Mohammed VI over earthquake vi ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan