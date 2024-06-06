Open Menu

10-member Maldives Media Delegation Briefed At IPRI

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM

10-member Maldives media delegation briefed at IPRI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A 10-member Maldives media delegation on a visit to Pakistan was briefed at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) here on Thursday.

The delegation comprised of members from various media associations, council and governmental bodies that were the prime stakeholders in Maldivian print, telecast and broadcasting organisations. The visiting guest are headed by Mariam Waheeda from Maldives Broadcasting Commission (MBC), a news release said.

President, IPRI, Dr Amb Raza Muhammad apprised the delegates of Pakistan’s geostrategic importance, and as to how bilateral relations between the two countries could be enhanced in various avenues.

The delegates presented a holistic picture of media management in Maldives, and as to how it has evolved over a period of time.

They pointed out the legal mechanism as well as the valves that are being out into action to regulate and streamline the digital and social media too, apart from print, radio and television channels.

The need for cultural and tourism interaction was underscored, and plying of direct flights from Pakistan to the South Asian Island-State was pointed out.

Maldives with around 2200 islands offers a great composition for tourism, leisure and business, and likewise Pakistan’s indispensability in connectivity and as grooming Asian economy was highlighted at the interaction.

