10-member Maldives Media Delegation Briefed At IPRI
Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A 10-member Maldives media delegation on a visit to Pakistan was briefed at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) here on Thursday.
The delegation comprised of members from various media associations, council and governmental bodies that were the prime stakeholders in Maldivian print, telecast and broadcasting organisations. The visiting guest are headed by Mariam Waheeda from Maldives Broadcasting Commission (MBC), a news release said.
President, IPRI, Dr Amb Raza Muhammad apprised the delegates of Pakistan’s geostrategic importance, and as to how bilateral relations between the two countries could be enhanced in various avenues.
The delegates presented a holistic picture of media management in Maldives, and as to how it has evolved over a period of time.
They pointed out the legal mechanism as well as the valves that are being out into action to regulate and streamline the digital and social media too, apart from print, radio and television channels.
The need for cultural and tourism interaction was underscored, and plying of direct flights from Pakistan to the South Asian Island-State was pointed out.
Maldives with around 2200 islands offers a great composition for tourism, leisure and business, and likewise Pakistan’s indispensability in connectivity and as grooming Asian economy was highlighted at the interaction.
Recent Stories
PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case
Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amendments to child marriage, kite flying ordinances proposed53 seconds ago
-
Retired employee granted pension following Federal Ombudsman decision57 seconds ago
-
SEPA holds walk ,seminar to mark “World Environment Day”1 minute ago
-
Campaign against profiteers launched ahead of Eid-ul-Azha1 minute ago
-
BWMC to provide best sanitation facilities to people on Eid-ul-Azha: CEO1 minute ago
-
4 dead, 1,254 injured in road accidents in Punjab1 minute ago
-
Six suspects of Esa Khel triple murder case arrested1 minute ago
-
3 killed, 6 injured in Mianwali firing incident1 minute ago
-
Man arrested for throwing dog from building in Liaquatabad2 minutes ago
-
Sacrificial animals sale points to be functional from Friday: minister2 minutes ago
-
DC Haripur chairs meeting to discuss Eid al-Adha arrangements2 minutes ago
-
Minister awards certificates to 180 young barristers and lawyers12 minutes ago