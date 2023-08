The 10 member Sindh caretaker cabinet sworn in, in a ceremony held here at Sindh Governor House on Saturday following the recommendation of Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The 10 member Sindh caretaker cabinet sworn in, in a ceremony held here at Sindh Governor House on Saturday following the recommendation of Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar.

The Governor Sindh Mohammad Kamran Khan Tessori, administered the oath to members of the caretaker cabinet. The caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar witnessed the oath-taking.

The caretaker ministers sworn in, include Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz, Muhammad Younus Dhaga, Mubeen Jumani, Dr Saad Khalid Niaz, Dr Junaid Shah, Mrs.

Rana Hussain, Ishwar Lal, Arshad Wali Muhammad, Omar Soomro and Khuda Bux Marri.

The ceremony was conducted by provincial Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput and was attended by acting Inspector General of Police Imran Yakoob Minhas, Chairman Planning and Development Hassan Naqvi, provincial secretaries, former IT Minister Taimur Talpur, MQM leader Khwaja Izhar, Dr. Farooq Sattar, family members of the caretaker ministers and others.