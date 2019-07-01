UrduPoint.com
10 Members Of A Family Killed, Set On Fire For Honor In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 01:46 PM

10 members of a family killed, set on fire for honor in Multan

10 people of a family were killed and set on fire for honor in Hassan Abad, Multan.According to city police officer Imran Mehmood, suspect identified as Ajmal along with his father killed his sister-in-law, wife and children and later set their bodies on fire

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) 10 people of a family were killed and set on fire for honor in Hassan Abad, Multan.According to city police officer Imran Mehmood, suspect identified as Ajmal along with his father killed his sister-in-law, wife and children and later set their bodies on fire.

According to police the suspect is doing job in the Saudi Arabia and came in Pakistan several days before.Both the suspects were arrested by police.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

