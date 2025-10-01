Open Menu

10 Militants Killed In Quetta Operation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2025 | 02:07 PM

10 Militants killed in Quetta operation

Security forces gunned down 10 militants in Quetta’s Ghaza Band area during an intelligence-based operation; two personnel injured and arms recovered.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct,1st , 2025) Security forces killed 10 militants during an operation in the suburban area of Ghaza Band, official sources confirmed.

According to reports, the operation was launched on intelligence about the presence of India-sponsored militants.

A heavy exchange of fire took place during the raid, resulting In the death of 10 militants, while two security personnel were injured.

Sources added that a large cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the militants.

