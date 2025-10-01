10 Militants Killed In Quetta Operation
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2025 | 02:07 PM
Security forces gunned down 10 militants in Quetta’s Ghaza Band area during an intelligence-based operation; two personnel injured and arms recovered.
QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct,1st , 2025) Security forces killed 10 militants during an operation in the suburban area of Ghaza Band, official sources confirmed.
According to reports, the operation was launched on intelligence about the presence of India-sponsored militants.
A heavy exchange of fire took place during the raid, resulting In the death of 10 militants, while two security personnel were injured.
Sources added that a large cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the militants.
Recent Stories
TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..
Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..
PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week in Manish Malhotra creation
Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip
Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate im ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day
CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk Working Group meeting for cent ..
M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to expand UAE’s global patient re ..
Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials research, industrial applicati ..
Arab, German news agencies to discuss media development at Berlin symposium
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU enters landmark partnerships to boost education and digital learning21 seconds ago
-
Death penalty awarded in murder case27 seconds ago
-
SCCI advocates for dry port to boost trade29 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 tackles over 700 emergencies in Sep10 minutes ago
-
ICT admin arrests 35 professional beggars in crackdown10 minutes ago
-
Security forces distribute school supplies in Swat10 minutes ago
-
PRCS holds first aid training workshop for FWA10 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi highlights AI’s role in education, women empowerment20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, France vow to boost interfaith harmony, minority welfare, heritage cooperation20 minutes ago
-
6 buildings, marquee, sealed on Expressway over dengue SOP violations20 minutes ago
-
Youth, married woman killed in Charsadda30 minutes ago
-
Poetry recitation competition held at SBBU30 minutes ago