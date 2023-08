10 milk sellers held for profiteering

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration, in a crackdown, arrested 10 milk sellers from Kotwali and Hajipura areas on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan said Assistant Commissioner/Special price Control Magistrate Ghulam Sarwar conducted a surprise checking in different areas and arrested Muhammad Younas, Imran Abbas, Asim Mehmood, Ali Asad, Ali Hassan,Muhammad Ghaffar, Mazhar Iqbal, Zaheer-ud-Din, Salman Fareed and Abbas Azizwho were selling milk at high prices.