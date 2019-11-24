10 million households to get benefit from Insaf Card by end of this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would give access of Insaf Card by the end of year 2019 to 10 million households around 60 million individuals and will benefit from this in view of family size.

According to details, Health insurance to promote Universal Health Coverage and financial access to healthcare as Insaf Insurance card will be launched in 38 districts.

Secondly, financial access to healthcare will also be provided for the poor to seek treatment in defined categories, especially in situations of catastrophic health expenditures through Tahafuz these arise most commonly in the case of non-communicable diseases,an official of PASSD told APP on Sunday.

