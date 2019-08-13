UrduPoint.com
10 Missing, 22 Rescued By Divers In Rojhan Boat Capsize Incident

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 01:10 PM

10 missing, 22 rescued by divers in Rojhan boat capsize incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :At least ten persons were found missing while 22 others rescued by divers in Rojhan area of Rajanpur district as a result of boat capsized incident, Police reported on Tuesday morning.

According to details, a boat carrying some thirty two persons was heading towards its destination when suddenly the ill-fated boat was unbalanced and capsized near Rojhan area of Rajanpur district.

As a result of incident, the boat capsized in Indus river. The divers and rescue teams along with police rushed to the site and successfully managed to safe some 22 persons. While the search for ten others was underway.

