10 more areas under smart lockdown in Rawalpindi

Due to increase in Covid-19 cases in Rawalpindi, Smart Lockdown has been imposed in ten areas of the district including three tehsils

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Due to increase in Covid-19 cases in Rawalpindi, Smart Lockdown has been imposed in ten areas of the district including three tehsils.

This Smart Lockdown will be effective till April 27.

In this regard, the Primary and Secondary Health Care Department Punjab has issued a notification.

The areas of Rawalpindi where Smart Lockdown has been imposed include Kashmir House opposite Street Government Girls Secondary school Mandra, Excise and Taxation Office Judicial Apartment near Civil Line, Tabarak Lane Mohalla Morgah, Mohalla Gulshan Saeed Chakri Road, Kamalabad Street No.

2nd Tench Bhata, Lane No. 5 Peshawar Road, Hashmi Colony Lala Rahwah Cantt, Mohalla Khardeen Ward No. 9, Dhok Kanial, Chehri Banjial.

According to the notification, religious, social and political gatherings have been banned in the affected areas while medical centers will remain open 24 hours a day. Chicken meat bakeries will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.