10 more brick kilns sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The district environment department sealed 10 more brick kilns in the district on Thursday.

Millat bricks in Chak No 121-JB, Millat Bricks in Chak No 117-JB, Haji Afzal Bricks in Chak No 3-JB, Adnan Saleem Bricks in Chak No 4-JB, Zaman Bricks Sargodha Road, Haji Bashir Bricks in BypassRoad, Umar Bricks and others were sealed.

The environment teams also sealed 2 factories over emitting smoke.