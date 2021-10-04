UrduPoint.com

10 More Corona Positive Cases Reported In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 11:10 PM

10 more corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 10 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32,020 in the province on Monday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,150,962 people were screened for the virus till October 4 in which 10 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 31,519 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 349 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan October Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid declares 29 October as a day t ..

Mohammed bin Rashid declares 29 October as a day that honours coding and program ..

11 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of senior lead ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of senior leaders of UAE Prime Minister’s ..

11 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways to host global cabin crew recruitme ..

Etihad Airways to host global cabin crew recruitment drive as airline recovers f ..

41 minutes ago
 Joint research project between UAE, Israel to adva ..

Joint research project between UAE, Israel to advance conservation of Houbara bu ..

56 minutes ago
 Global trade rebound beats expectations but marked ..

Global trade rebound beats expectations but marked by regional divergences:WTO

1 hour ago
 CEO of ADNOC receives ‘Energy Executive of the Y ..

CEO of ADNOC receives ‘Energy Executive of the Year&#039; Award

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.