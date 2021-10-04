10 more corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 10 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32,020 in the province on Monday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,150,962 people were screened for the virus till October 4 in which 10 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 31,519 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 349 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.