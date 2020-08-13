10 more COVID-19 patients died, 360 others infected in Sindh: Chief Minister Sindh

As many as 10 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2307 and 360 new cases emerged when 10754 samples were tested raising the tally to 125,289

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 10 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2307 and 360 new cases emerged when 10754 samples were tested raising the tally to 125,289.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

The CM Sindh said that 10 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,307 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

He added that 360 new cases emerged when 10,754 tests were conducted that constituted three percent current detection rate. So far 863,329 tests have been conducted which detected 14.5 percent or 125,289 cases, of them 95 percent patients or 118,924 have recovered, including 952 overnight.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah, currently 4,058 patients are under treatment, of them 3,666 in home isolation, eight at Isolation Centers and 384 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 242 patients was stated to be critical, including 40 have been shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 360 new cases, 185 have been detected from Karachi. They include 70 South, 52 East, 21 Korangi, 17 Central, 14 Malir and West 11.

He added that Badin has 23 new cases, Dadu and Ghotki 12 each, Shikarpur and Thatta 10 each, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar eight each, Larkana, Hyderabad and Umerkot seven each, Kashmore, Naushehroferoze and Sujawal three each, Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad two each and Tando Mohammad Khan one.