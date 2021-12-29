10 more diagnosed with coronavirus

10 persons were diagnosed with coronavirus during last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 36,510 in Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :10 persons were diagnosed with coronavirus during last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 36,510 in Rawalpindi district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Wednesday, the total infected had reached to 36,510 from Rawalpindi district.

Five were reported from Rawalpindi Cantt, one from Kahuta, two from Potohar Town, one from Rawal Town and one from Taxila among the new patients.

"Presently 21 confirmed patients were admitted to four city facilities including four in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, three in Fauji Foundation, one in Attock Hospital Rwp and 13 in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology," the report said.

District Health Authority further updated that 35,214 patients had been discharged after recovery.

In addition, the report informed that 61 corona positive patients were in home isolation.

The report further said that 4,365,283 people, including 44,547 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

