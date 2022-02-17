10 more die, 741 new corona cases reported in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 10 more people died of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 741 new cases reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last 24 hours among 10547 test conducted in the province.

According to an updates shared by the Health Department here on Thursday, the death toll has climbed to 6177 while the number of total active cases in the province remained 11814.

The report said 793 patients also recovered from the disease during this time span.