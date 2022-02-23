10 more die of corona, 403 new cases in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Ten people lost their lives due to coronavirus on Wednesday while 403 new cases were reported in Punjab.

According to data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of cases in the province reached 499,813 while total number of deaths had been recorded 13,470 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed 215 cases in Lahore, two in Bahawalnagar,15 in Bahawalpur,one in Chakwal,14 in Dera Ghazi Khan,24 in Faisalabad, six in Gujranwala, three in Gujrat, two in Jhelum, one in Kasur, four in Khanewal, two in Khoshab, three in Lodharan, three in Mandi Bahauddin, two in Mianwali,17 in Multan,one in Nankana Sahib, four in Okara, two in Pakpatan,four in Rajanpur,19 in Rawalpindi,27 in Rahimyar Khan,11 in Sahiwal, nine in Sargodha,10 in Sheikhupura, three in Toba Tek Singh,two in Vehari and 12 new cases were reported in Sialkot.

The Punjab health department conducted 10,019,347 tests for COVID-19 so far while 478,053 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare departmenturged people.