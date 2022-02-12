10 more die of Corona, 941 new cases confirmed in KP

Ten more people died of Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 941 new cases confirmed in the province, during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Ten more people died of Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 941 new cases confirmed in the province, during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Saturday.

With 10 more deaths, the toll from the disease in the province has climbed to 6113. However, due to the recovery of 1138 patients, the number of the total active cases declined to 13,192. On Friday 997 cases were confirmed while the number of active cases was 13399 while 849 patients were recovered from the disease.

According to data shared by the Health Department, Peshawar is worst affected district 4914 active cases.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic of the total deaths of 6113 in the province, 2996 have been died of the virus in Peshawar. Similarly, the district also has the highest number of active cases with 266 followed by Mardan with 180 cases.

Other badly affected districts with higher active cases are included district Kohat 108 Mansehra with 84 Malakand 70, Karak 70, Abbottabad 45, D.I. Khan 15 and Bannu 14 active cases respectively.

As many as 11995 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 941 have been proved positive for Coronavirus.