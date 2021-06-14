10 more die of corona during last 24 hours

The coronavirus claimed ten more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours while the total number of new cases in the same period has reached to 131, said a report of Health Department here on Monday

According to the report, number of total cases has reached to 136,205 and the number of total recoveries is 128,479.

As many as 8,602 tests were conducted during a single day. The number of active corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 3,492, said the report.