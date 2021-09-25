10 more die of coronavirus in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has claimed 10 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 257 new cases have been reported from the province, during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department on Saturday.

With 10 more deaths, the toll from the disease has climbed to 5498 in the province while with decrease in the number of new cases, the total number of active cases has declined to 5302. As compared to 268 new cases on Friday, 257 new cases were detected in the province.

Similarly, the number of recovered persons was also constantly on increase and as 695 patients recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours reaching the total number of such persons in the province to 162223.

A total of 10806 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 257 were proved positive for Corona.

Furthermore, according to data shared by the two major hospitals, 243 patients of the Coronavirus were under treatment in both hospitals. Out of these patients 52 were on ventilators. Both hospitals have confirmed the deaths of two Corona patients. 29 new patients have been admitted to both hospitals during the last 24 hours.