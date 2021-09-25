UrduPoint.com

10 More Die Of Coronavirus In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 09:45 PM

10 more die of coronavirus in KP

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has claimed 10 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 257 new cases have been reported from the province, during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has claimed 10 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 257 new cases have been reported from the province, during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department on Saturday.

With 10 more deaths, the toll from the disease has climbed to 5498 in the province while with decrease in the number of new cases, the total number of active cases has declined to 5302. As compared to 268 new cases on Friday, 257 new cases were detected in the province.

Similarly, the number of recovered persons was also constantly on increase and as 695 patients recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours reaching the total number of such persons in the province to 162223.

A total of 10806 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 257 were proved positive for Corona.

Furthermore, according to data shared by the two major hospitals, 243 patients of the Coronavirus were under treatment in both hospitals. Out of these patients 52 were on ventilators. Both hospitals have confirmed the deaths of two Corona patients. 29 new patients have been admitted to both hospitals during the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 2021

41 minutes ago
 Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

8 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

8 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

8 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

9 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.