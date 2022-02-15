10 more held in Tulamba lynching case

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 10 more accused were arrested by Khanewal police on Tuesday in line with investigations into tragic killing of a mentally retarded man by a mob on allegations of blasphemy.

Punjab police spokesman said in a statement that the recent arrests elevated to 31 the number of main accused arrested so far in the case.

Total 112 suspects including the 31 main accused have so far been arrested. The Punjab IGP has already issued instructions to RPO Multan and DPO Khanewal to personally supervise the investigations and keep the prosecutors on board for flawless Challan and proper prosecution of the accused for award of punishments to them by the court as per law, the spokesman said.