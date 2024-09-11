Open Menu

10 More Metres Severed Over Law Violations

September 11, 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force disconnected 10 more meters, including one commercial meter and removed five illegal extensions.

Under the directions of the general manager, the SNGP task force continued it's daily operations. In Samejabad, a consumer was found using a domestic meter for commercial purposes for his dairy business. His meter was disconnected, and further departmental action was recommended.

Another consumer's meter was found reversed, and it was also disconnected. A third consumer's meter was installed on an open plot without proper fitting, violating OGRA policy, and was therefore disconnected.

Three consumers who had voluntarily disconnected their meters had their meters confiscated to prevent any unauthorized use.

In various parts of the city, four consumers were found using compressors to illegally extract gas, which caused a drop in gas pressure in the area. Their meters were also disconnected.

Additionally, six consumers with meters installed far from the service line, causing gas leakage and loss, had their meters reinstalled on the service line. Five consumers who had illegally supplied gas to multiple households in violation of OGRA policy had their illegal extensions removed.

