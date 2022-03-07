UrduPoint.com

10 More Patients Of Suicide Blast Discharged From LRH: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2022

10 more patients of suicide blast discharged from LRH: Spokesman

The discharge of patients of Kocha Risaldar mosque blast continued from hospitals as 10 more patients were discharged from Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) after recove

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The discharge of patients of Kocha Risaldar mosque blast continued from hospitals as 10 more patients were discharged from Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) after recovery.

Muhammad Asim, Spokesman of LRH told APP on Monday that 10 more patients admitted in different wards have been discharged in last 12 hours after recovery.

He said that 27 patients were currently under treatment including five in ICU.

The spokesman thanked relatives of the blast victims for their cooperation with doctors and paramedics.

The spokesman also appreciated doctors, paramedics, nurses and others staff of the hospitals for providing prompt treatment to the blast victims.

More Stories From Pakistan

