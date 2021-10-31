10 more patients test positive for dengue virus in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Another 10 people were tested positive for dengue virus, taking the total number of dengue patients to 342 in the district till October 30 (Saturday).

The total number of dengue virus patients have reached to 342 in the district, Out of them 25 patients are admitted in LU hospital's Dengue isolation ward, hospital officials said.

According to the Health officials, 4 Dengue virus patients had so far lost their lives, of them two patients belong to Hyderabad while one each belonged to Badin and Jamshoro districts respectively.

The District Health officer Dr Lala Jaffar said health authorities had taken adequate arrangements to provide required treatment to dengue virus patients and a separate ward was established in LU hospital for them.