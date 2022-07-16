10 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Ten new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,643 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell, Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 15,55663 people were screened for the virus, out of which10 more were reported positive.

As many as 35,235 affected patients have recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan