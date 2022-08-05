UrduPoint.com

10 More Reported Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2022 | 09:58 PM

10 more reported positive for corona in Balochistan

Some 10 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35844 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Some 10 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35844 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,586,500 people were screened for the virus, out of which 10 more was reported positive.

As many as 35410 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

