10 More Streets Sealed In Islamabad After Increasing COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 08:00 PM

10 more streets sealed in Islamabad after increasing COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad administration on Sunday sealed 10 more streets in various areas of the city after reporting five or more positive cases from each street.

The administration sealed street 46 in F-11/3 street 23 F-11/2, St. 58 I-8/2, St. 57 I-8/3, St. 91 I-8/4, St.10 Block D Media Town, St. 12 I-10/2, St. 33 G-11/2,  St. 30 Pakistan Town Phase 1 and St. 35 G-6/2.

According to a notification issued by District health office(DHO), Islamabad, the other day, "it is stated that DHO Islamabad, Capital Territory Surveillance teams conducted the COVID-19 surveillance activities in different streets of Islamabad.

It was observed that there are more cases in few streets and these streets need to be closed in order to decrease further transmission of the infection in given area." "Timely and proper smart lockdown in these areas will help in cutting the chain of infection in Islamabad," it added.

Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat told APP that only people with jobs in essential services and with negative COVID-19 certificate will be allowed to leave the area.

Health teams will complete TTQ (Tracking, Testing and Quadrating and give clearance for opening up the streets.

Assistant Commissioners will coordinate for making sure all arrangements are in place, he maintained.

He said the Federal capital police and Rangers also being deployed at the entry and exit points of the said areas to ensure public safety.

Shafqaat appealed the citizens to strictly adhere to anti-corovirus standard operating procedures to protect yourself and your family from this virus.

"Stay Safe Islamabad. Second wave is here, the DC remarked"

