10 More Succumb To Coronavirus In KP

Wed 23rd December 2020

Health Department on Wednesday reported that the province has seen a surge in number of deaths at the hands of coronavirus as 10 more died of the virus during the last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Health Department on Wednesday reported that the province has seen a surge in number of deaths at the hands of coronavirus as 10 more died of the virus during the last 24 hours.

The report said seven people from Peshawar,one each from Swat, Abbottabad and Dera Ismail Khan died from the coronavirus infection.

The total number of deaths from the virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached to1563 in KP.

During the last 24 hours,361 more cases were reported taking the total number of patients to 55811.The report said 295 people gained recovery from the virus infection during the last 24 hours.

