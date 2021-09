QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Ten more people tested positive in Balochistan taking the tally to 31,806 on Sunday.

According to media coordinator for health Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,099,255 people have been screened for the virus so far.

31,146 people have been recovered while 344 people have been died of the deadly virus in the province.