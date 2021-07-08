UrduPoint.com
10 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Ten more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 872 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during this period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were reduced to 144, while 20,448 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 31 patients are under treatment at Allied Hospital and 11 at DHQ Hospital. He said that 84 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

