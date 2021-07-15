10 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Ten more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Ten more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department, 886 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 159 while 20,488 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 39 patients are under treatment at the Allied Hospital and seven at DHQ Hospital. He said that 81 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.