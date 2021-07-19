10 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Ten more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 746 coronavirus tests were conducted in the public and private sector labs during this period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 195 while 20,500 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 39 patients are under treatment at the Allied Hospital and nine at DHQ Hospital. He said that 97 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.