10 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2022 | 09:52 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 10 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 1,109 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 92 while 28,206 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 26 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 2 at DHQ Hospital. He further said that 64 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

