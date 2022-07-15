UrduPoint.com

10 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Ten more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

Ten more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 306 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 66 while 28,525 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, three patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 63 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

