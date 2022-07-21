10 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

Published July 21, 2022

Ten more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Ten more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 203 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 96, while 28,544 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, three patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 93 confirmed patients had been isolated at their homes in the district.

