10 More Tested COVID-19 Positive In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2022 | 09:02 PM

As many as 10 people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 10 people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 1,097 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 147 while 28,047 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 22 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 10 at DHQ Hospital and 5 at General Hospital. He further said that 110 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

