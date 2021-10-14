UrduPoint.com

10 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 10 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the health department spokesperson, 500 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 421 while 25,126 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

At present, 75 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 40 at DHQ Hospital,19 at General Hospital whereas 269 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district,spokesperson added.

