10 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 08:20 PM

As many as 10 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in during the last 24 hours

According to the Health department spokesperson, 1,182 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 212 while 25,435 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 46 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 22 at DHQ Hospital and 8 at General Hospital. He further said that 112 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

