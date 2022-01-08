10 more tested positive of deadly coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Ten more patients were tested COVID positive during last 24 hours in the district, with four belonging to Rawalpindi Cantonment, two of each from Potohar town and Gujjar Khan, while one of each case has arrived from Taxila and Rawal town.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Saturday, 38,323 patients had been discharged after recovery out of 39,642 tested positives so far.

The report added that 146 were quarantined, including 123 homes and 23 in the isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,580 samples were collected, out of which 1,570 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.63 per cent.

District health authority informed that 22 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to three city facilities, including nine in Institute of Urology, eight in Fauji foundation hospital and five in Benazir Bhutto Hospital. The report updated that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, ten stable and 11 on oxygen support.