10 more water filtration plants installed: Sarwar Foundation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Ten more water filtration plants have been installed by the Sarwar Foundation in rural areas of the province to provide clean drinking water to people.

Foundation Chairperson Begum Parveen Sarwar said here on Sunday that the water filtration plants had been installed in areas of Nankana, Sangla Hill and Shahkot districts.

She said that more than 250 filtration plants had been installed so far, which were in working condition now. She added that the Sarwar Foundation had become the largest charitable organization to provide free clean drinking water to poor people.

Perveen Sarwar said that the Foundation was providing clean drinking water not only in Punjab but also in other parts of the country including Balochistan and Azad Kashmir. She thanked the philanthropists who were cooperating with the foundation in the nobel cause.