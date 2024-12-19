10 Motorcycles Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 06:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The anti-vehicle lifting squad Thursday recovered 10 stolen motorcycles.
A spokesman said that the squad, led by Afzal Ahmed, raided different localities and recovered motorcycles from bike lifters.
The accused were sent to police lock-up for further investigation.
